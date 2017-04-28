About

    The VICEChannels

      art Tish Weinstock 28 April 2017

      antonia marsh’s still life show explores the strange associations we attach to objects

      Featuring glittery cowboy hats, ads for sex workers, grills, snails and more.

      antonia marsh’s still life show explores the strange associations we attach to objects antonia marsh’s still life show explores the strange associations we attach to objects antonia marsh’s still life show explores the strange associations we attach to objects
      Matilde Soes Rasmussen

      As Gertrude Stein famously wrote in her now iconic poem, Sacred Emily, "A rose is a rose is a rose is a rose". The line was in response to the question, "What's in a name?" uttered by one of literature's most unlucky lovers, Romeo Montague. Taking our little history lesson even further, Shakespeare's immortal question itself refers to the great Greek philosopher Aristotle's Law of Identity, which was essentially to do with the unique associations we attach to inanimate objects, which ­-- to cut a long story short­ -- is the very premise of writer and curator Antonia Marsh's new group show.

      Rebecca Storm

      Focusing specifically on the still life genre, A_ is A_ gathers the work of some of the most exciting young artists from both sides of the pond, including Tom Beard, Tristan Pigott, Carly Mark, Kate Falcone and Othello Gervacio. "For me this exhibition is particularly exciting because it brings together a lot of the artists I've worked with in NYC and LA as well as local artists based in Europe," explains Antonia. "No two works are similar. The myriad processes and materials artists are using to look at the still life is astounding. While engaging with a perhaps more traditional theme, these new approaches ­-- as well as a much more relevant contemporary subject matter -- really prove that the still life can still figure as a valid field of inquiry in art."

      Carly Mark

      So whether you dig Aristotle, fancy Romeo, or just want to see some pictures of snails, sex worker ads, grills and a glittery cowboy hat, why not join us in filling the blanks? All together now: A_ is A_ …

      A_ is A_ is showing at West London's Golborne Gallery until 18th May

      Credits

      Text Tish Weinstock

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:art, culture, antonia marsh, still life, a_ is _ a, news

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features