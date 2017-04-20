About

      anna wintour is the cover star of business of fashion's america issue

      Wintour is coming.

      Anna Wintour is the cover star of The Business of Fashion's latest print issue. Photographed by Patrick Demarchelier and appearing in front of a Stars and Stripes flag, the Vogue editor of almost 30 years fronts an issue taking a look at the prominent immigrants heading up brands such as Calvin KleinCoachDiane von Furstenberg and Oscar de la Renta. Wintour is, of course, herself an immigrant to the United States, emigrating from London in 1976.

      "If there was a president of fashion, it would certainly be Wintour, who gives us her take on the current American reality," says BoF Editor-in-Chief Imran Amed. What's more she'd be well placed to do so. Not only did the Vogue editor publicly back Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the election campaign, she also famously met with President Trump just weeks after his shock victory last year.

      Read the full story from 27 April.  

