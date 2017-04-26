an idiot’s guide to the general election

They say we get the politicians we deserve. So what can we learn about ourselves from the personalities of all our leading politicians? Well it turns out we're a little bit evil and a little bit Trotskyist. A little fundamentalist Christian, a little bit Scottish. A little bit hippy, a little racist. What a basket of deplorable characters our politicians are. The Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens and UKIPs are gearing up to outdo each other in the just called snap election. Theresa May says she will strike first with nuclear weapons. A prospective UKIP councillor tried to combine homosexuality with being attracted to a gorilla. Lib Dem leader Tim Farron refuses to say that he doesn't think homosexuality is evil. Jeremy Corbyn couldn't organise a piss up in the Houses of Parliament bar during happy hour.

And yet, somehow, here we are again. Having another boring, drawn-out, soul-draining general election. We had one two years ago. And we had that fucking Brexit referendum last year. And if you were in Scotland you had that referendum too. And yet we've been given another chance to put a cross on a piece of paper. Another chance to decide which bits of our shared Evil Trotskyist Evangelical Scottish Hippie Racist character we like the best.

Frankly, we aren't really bothered. As that woman from Bristol said in that video that was doing the rounds on social media, "There's too much politics." We couldn't agree more. This general election has got us feel all politically apathetic. What about those of us who aren't Evil Trotskyist Evangelical Scottish Hippie Racists? We're feeling a little underrepresented right now.

But as leading purveyors of engaged youth culture, we have to stick our oars in. So here's our thoroughly researched, well-planned, objective and of course, "funny", attempt at distilling the issues of the day down into one handy little guide. Like the blind leading the blind. Like turkey's voting for Christmas. Here it is, an idiot's guide to the election, for idiots, by idiots.

What even is a general election? Even an idiot should really know this. You all have an MP. There are 650 in total. Each one represents a geographic area. They all sit in Parliament, represent a political party, and vote on legislation. Every so often we vote for all of them at once. This is a general election. The team with the most MPs wins the right to boss around for a bit.

Why are we having a general election? Didn't we just have one? We had one in 2015. And one in 2010. And one in 2005. They are meant to be every five years. Sometimes they happen every four. But the coalition government introduced a law in 2011 saying that they had to be every five years. This was meant to stop the party in power interfering in when elections happened to score easy political points. We're having one now because Theresa May decided fuck that, and quite fancied some free political points thank you very much.

Who should I vote for? Jeremy Corbyn. And if you don't trust me, well Stormzy, JME, Novelist and AJ Tracey have come out as supporters of Yung JC.

What if I don't like grime music? Everyone from Charlotte Church to Sir Patrick Stewart to Ronnie O'Sullivan to Sir Alex Ferguson also support Jeremy. So…

Does anyone support Theresa May? Capitalist fat cats. Little Englanders. Ex-footballer Sol Campbell. Tax avoider Gary Barlow. Whose side are you on?

It's really all going to be about Brexit isn't it though? Yeah, more Brexit. Hard Brexit. Soft Brexit. No Brexit. Pretend Brexit. Brexit, of course, means Brexit. Theresa is drunk on Brexit. The way the word rolls around and out her mouth. Brexit Brexit Brexit. We voted for Brexit and Theresa is going to give us so much Brexit. Theresa is 100% committed to shafting us with as hard a Brexit as possible. A Brexit pumped up on roids and viagra and full of unrealistic ideas about what a sexual act entails stolen from online pornography.

Corbyn instead favours a soft, loving, cuddly Brexit. Tim Farron, the leader of the Lib Dems, is going to pretend Brexit didn't happen like a drunken one stand with a co-worker. Nicola Sturgeon is pushing for her own personal Brexit, by leaving the UK before it has chance to do any Brexiting on Scotland's behalf. Paul Nuttall thinks Brexit doesn't go nearly far enough thanks, in the way that Bomber Harris didn't think levelling the ancient, beautiful cathedrals of Cologne was enough.

What about the stuff that isn't Brexit? Corbyn wants more bank holidays. Theresa May is combining bits of Social Darwinism, cultural insularity and Ayn Rand with some leftover bits of Ed Miliband's 2015 Labour manifesto. Tim Farron, well, general nice Lib Dem stuff and some misc. weird Christian stuff. Nicola Sturgeon is 100% committed to fucking off at the first available opportunity. Paul Nuttall wants to bomb Gibraltar in a false flag operation to create a pretext for going to war with Spain.

Who should young people vote for? Jeremy Corbyn, still. Maybe people are telling you to vote for Tim Farron? Yeah he does all that soft squishy nice Liberal stuff, he's also a pretty hardcore Christian. The kind who suggest that homosexuality is a sin and abortion is evil. If you're in Scotland, you can maybe get away with voting SNP I suppose.

But the papers say Jeremy Corbyn is useless? I know. He is a little useless. But that's not so bad really. Better than Theresa May's efficient brand of unswerving deathlike evil -- right?

What if I live in one of those weird bits of England where the Labour party have no chance of getting in? Leave. Go to the big city. Follow your dreams. Be the flamboyant butterfly you were born to be. Be the urbane metropolitan sophisticate the Daily Mail so despises. Leave. Now. Go. I can't believe you're still living there!

But I can't afford to leave? That's definitely Theresa May's fault. Vote JC.

Is this all not a bit partisan? I'm afraid so. And it doesn't look like Jeremy is going to win at the moment, which is a shame. Despite not being the best politician out there, he does actually have the best policies at the moment. Especially if you are not filthy stinking rich. Especially if you are middle or lower class. Especially if you're black, brown, a POC, or generally not some WASPy home counties type. If you believe in society, helping people and have compassion for those less fortunate than you. Want Scotland to stay in the UK. Don't believe in ruthlessly nuking the innocent people of North Korea. Believe the Iraq war was a mistake. Don't believe in tuition fees. Want to keep the NHS. We could go on.

OK, so how do I vote? It's very easy, click here.

When is the election? 8 June, 2017.

Who should I vote for again? CORBYN!

But what if I live in Northern Ireland? God knows mate.