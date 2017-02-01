all the proceeds from opening ceremony’s latest capsule collection will be donated to the aclu

Last week Opening Ceremony presented their first resistance ballet, The Times Are Racing. Soundtracked by Dan Deacon and choreographed by 29-year-old New York City Ballet star Justin Peck, it was more than an innovative way for the brand to debut their autumn/winter 17 collection. After the performance Carol Lim told W Magazine it was their attempt to explore the "journeys of our parents and then our journey as Americans." Set against the backdrop of President Trump's executive order to temporarily ban travellers from select Muslim-majority countries from entering the US and the resulting immigration fall out and protests, it was impossible to ignore the timeliness of the creative statement.

The presentation also introduced the brand's Action capsule collection of hoodies, tees and tanks bearing slogans like PROTEST, DEFY and SHOUT. Opening Ceremony have now announced that 100 percent of the sales from those items will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union. It's not the first time the brand has fundraised for the ACLU; last year they held a special three hour sale to raise money for the organisation.

Since Friday, the ACLU have received over $24 million in donations; an amazing $20 million over what they usually receive in a year. On Sunday executive director Anthony Romero told Yahoo News "I've never seen anything like this... People are fired up and want to be engaged." You can do your own small part by shopping the collection here.

