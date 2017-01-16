all sides of the modern man at emporio armani autumn/winter 17

Imbued with the Italian luxury we expect from Emporio Armani, the autumn/winter show at The Teatro Armani covered all the bases when it comes to the lifestyle of the modern man. For everyday, everything from double breasted grey blazers with matching pleated wide leg trousers in a soft grey check. Geometric and abstract patterns in ash and charcoal, to leather and bomber jackets and separates in a crushed velvet in inky blue. The 93-look collection also offered ski-wear and the show hit a crescendo with traditional formalwear and black tie attire. The accessories made for some of the shows most interesting punctuation points. Backpacks worn on the front of the body, bags rolled at their top and held in the models' hands, chrome sunglasses, berets and trilbies finished the classic and timeless looks.