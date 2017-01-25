alice goddard and theo sion’s cult magazine is a little hotter and lot cooler

What's hotter, cooler, and read more than two times over? Issue 11 of Alice Goddard and Theo Sion's cult magazine. Filled with work from some of the coolest painters, illustrators, stylists, and photographers around, it's their hottest issue yet. "I think the issue feels like a continuation from the last one; it doesn't have a theme but, is based loosely on things we were interested in over the 6 months that we were putting it together. We were watching quite a bit of Ali G, I hope this issue gets a double vassap!" Expect appearances from Julia Wachtel, Mark Kostabi, Evan McGraw, Talia Chetrit, Colin Dodgson, Ariella Wolens, Joe McKenna, Max Pearmain, and more. But as we're nice, here's a sneak peek below.

Photography Colin Dodgson, Styling Joe McKenna

Painting Julia Wachtel

Photography Theo Sion, Styling Alice Goddard





Photography Talia Chetrit, Styling Alice Goddard



Works by Evan McGraw

hotandcool.biz