About

    The VICEChannels

      fashion Tish Weinstock 25 January 2017

      alice goddard and theo sion’s cult magazine is a little hotter and lot cooler

      Packed with work from Julia Wachtel, Mark Kostabi, Evan McGraw, Talia Chetrit, Colin Dodgson, Ariella Wolens, Joe McKenna, Max Pearmain and more, Hot and Cool Issue 11 is a real treat.

      What's hotter, cooler, and read more than two times over? Issue 11 of Alice Goddard and Theo Sion's cult magazine. Filled with work from some of the coolest painters, illustrators, stylists, and photographers around, it's their hottest issue yet. "I think the issue feels like a continuation from the last one; it doesn't have a theme but, is based loosely on things we were interested in over the 6 months that we were putting it together. We were watching quite a bit of Ali G, I hope this issue gets a double vassap!" Expect appearances from Julia Wachtel, Mark Kostabi, Evan McGraw, Talia Chetrit, Colin Dodgson, Ariella Wolens, Joe McKenna, Max Pearmain, and more. But as we're nice, here's a sneak peek below.

      Photography Colin Dodgson, Styling Joe McKenna

      Painting Julia Wachtel

      Photography Theo Sion, Styling Alice Goddard


      Photography Talia Chetrit, Styling Alice Goddard

      Works by Evan McGraw

      hotandcool.biz

      Credits

      Text Tish Weinstock

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:hot and cool, alice goddard, theo sion, fashion, zines, zine, culture, fashion news

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features