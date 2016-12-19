alexander wang hired one real rapper and two impersonators for his spring/summer 17 campaign

Alexander Wang premiered their spring/summer 17 campaign on Twitter today, taking us along for the ride on a blurry New York night out. The Inez and Vindooh lensed series welcomes new face Lil Yachty to the #WangSquad alongside longtime muses Binx Walton, Anna Ewers and Lexi Boling. The designer himself also makes an appearance. As for the campaign's other stars, looker closer. That's not Drake, or Snoop Dogg — Wang hired impersonators.

The timestamped images paint a dreamy picture of an evening with the gang: they arrive on the scene around 9PM, and wind up lying in the bathtub at 2AM. By 6 in the morning, Anna has thrown off her shoes, and at 7:30AM the women are walking home arm-in-arm. Wang seems fond of enlisting rappers of late. For spring/summer 16, Travis Scott joined the #WangSquad, flanked again by Anna, Binx and Lexi. Flip through the latest images below.