​alasdair mclellan and j.w.anderson workshops collaborate on limited edition posters and t-shirts

Following on from collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Jamie Hawkesworth, Luis Venegas and Ian David Baker, longtime i-D contributor Alasdair McLellan is the latest to take over J.W.Anderson's Shoreditch Workshop. McLellan, a vivid and romantic chronicler of youth culture and creator of striking and delicate fashion imagery, will launch a complete takeover of the designer's Shoreditch Workshop. Alongside installations and custom lightboxes, McLellan will be releasing a series of limited edition posters and T-shirts.

A super limited edition of just 100, A1-sized, double-sided posters, featuring previously unseen work, will be released at £75 each. Each poster will contain a nude paired with a cloudscape. There will also be a run of T-shirts, available to pre-order from tomorrow at j-w-anderson.com. The project will launch during LC:M, on Sunday 8 January at 6pm.

