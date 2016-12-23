abra and hari nef are starring in a teen thriller about hackers

twitter.com/abra

Abra is moving out of her Atlanta bedroom (literally — she wrote most of her phenomenal EP Princess while holed up in a walk-in wardrobe) and onto the big screen. Awful Records's Darkwave Duchess is set to star alongside Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, and longtime i-D fave Hari Nef in a Black Mirror-like film that we definitely don't need a trailer to be sold on. Variety reports that Assassination Nation will star Abra, Hari, Suki, and Odessa as four small-suburb teens who unwittingly become embroiled in a media mega-scandal after hackers leak their personal information. Producer David Goyer has described Sam Levinson's script as a "brilliant and wild piece of social satire" that is basically "The Crucible for the Snapchat generation." Filming is scheduled to start in Louisiana in January 2017.

"Odessa, Hari, Abra, and Suki are great, rising talents who all come from different backgrounds and collectively make up a cast that is young, diverse and powerful — all things we want this film to reflect," said Assassination Nation's producers, Anita Gou and Matthew Malek. "What attracted both of us to the project was it's bold depiction of teenagers, not as vapid or distracted but rather engaged and determined to navigate the complexities of this new world. It tackles issues of shaming, mob mentality, vigilantism, and righteousness."

Anyone worried that Abra will put music on the back-burner while holed up in trailer in the Bayou State is probably wasting their time. A few hours after confirming the news on Twitter last night, she randomly uploaded a sultry, synth-driven jam called "Bounty" to her Soundcloud. "I miss randomly uploading new music on soundcloud whenever I felt like it," she tweeted a few minutes prior to doing exactly that. Check out the new track below.