a$ap rocky raids archival raf simons for new raf video

This article was originally published by i-D US.

A$AP Rocky is undeniably one of fashion's favourite rappers. From collaborating on a collection with J.W.Anderson to fronting a Dior Homme campaign, the fashion killa has consistently demonstrated his impeccable style and sharp sartorial eye.

Now, he's premiered the video for RAF, the infectious A$AP Mob track that first made waves back in May during episode 6 of Frank Ocean's radio show, Blonded. The song cheekily repeats "Please don't touch my Raf," an ode to Rocky's longtime friend and creative director of Calvin Klein, Raf Simons.

In the VHS-style clip, Rocky teams up with fellow rap royalty Quavo and Playboi Carti, moving and grooving while clad in head-to-toe Raf Simons archive pieces courtesy of Grailed, a "curated community marketplace for men's clothing."

Standout Raf looks include the designer's iconic spring/summer 02 "KOLLAPS" sleeveless hoodie, a fall/winter 05 Poltergeist fishtail parka, and a pair of chunky Ozweego 2 sneakers from his partnership with Adidas.

Part lookbook, part music video, the film was produced by AWGE — Rocky's internal art direction team, which was also behind his massive Instagram upload of photos and artwork by multimedia artist Tan Camera back in 2015.

Regrettably, we don't get the chance to see RAF features Frank Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert donning vintage Raf, but the two have made up for it. At yesterday's FYF Festival in LA, Frank serenaded Brad Pitt and wore Balenciaga, and Uzi just released five new songs to tide us over until the release of Luv is Rage 2.