a very tense first look at orange is the new black season five

Last time we were at Litchfield Penitentiary, inmate Daya (Dascha Polanco) had a gun pointed at a prison guard's head. As other inmates gathered around urging her to pull the trigger, we were handed one of the biggest end-of-season cliffhangers of 2016.

Now the wait is almost over, as Netflix has just dropped the teaser for Season 5. The short clip picks up with a riot breaking out at the prison following the heart breaking death of Poussey (Samira Wiley), one of the show's best-loved characters, at the hands of a prison guard. We return to the tense stand-off between Daya and the guard, and are shown a short exchange between Piper and Alex. As they approach the mob Piper realises they are at the centre of a serious upheaval. "If this is real riot, do you think this is a step forward or backward for equality?" she asks.

This season will reportedly play out in real time, over the course of three days. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Danielle Brooks who plays Taystee, commented "You better get ready... Get your popcorn, your tissues."

Orange Is the New Black season 5 drops on Netflix 9 June.