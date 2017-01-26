a tribute to bimba bosé





How did you start modelling?

I started when I was very little. My parents were really into photography and then after that I used to hang around with my friends at shoots, helping out with styling and make-up.

Were you into fashion?

Always. Not in a fashion victim way, but as a game. We all played hairdressing and styling and went out to clubs to show off our new rags.

Is modelling hard work?

Sometimes I wish I never started doing this and was at home helping my mum, but most of the time it's such an easy job, I wish everyone could have the experience.

What's the best thing about it?

Money, travelling, meeting nice people.

The worst?

I'd rather not tell you.

What's your favourite shows you've walked in?

Jean-Paul Gaultier, 'cause it was my first time. McQueen for the circus, Valentino for the elegance, Chanel for Karl.

If all your money dried up, and you had to make a Cindy Crawford-esque exercise video, what would it be called?

Like the Donna Summer song, She Works Hard for the Money.

What would you never do for a photograph?

Jump off Big Ben.

There's a lot of famous people in your family. Did you feel pressure?

My family are quite liberal and not nosy about my life. As long as I'm happy, they're happy.

Do you think your look intimidates men?

I don't care what men think about my looks. I think it attracts the feminine part. They all want to have sex with a dominant femme.