​a third helping of our favourite spring/summer 17 campaigns

Stella McCartney

Winter and Donald Trump-shaped blues getting you down? Swap them, if only fleetingly, for the famous French blues of the Cote d' Azur, where i-D cover star Dilone is splashing about in the sea wearing new season Stella McCartney with Alanna Arrington, Charlee Fraser and McKenna Hellam under the glittering gaze of Harley Weir's lens. The film, titled Trust, was created in collaboration with Blanca Li and is the first of three parts. The accompanying campaign imagery is emblazoned with the phrase All Is Love, courtesy of contemporary artist Urs Fischer.

Alexander McQueen

Continuing the seaside theme, Vittoria Ceretti is photographed amongst sand dunes in the beautiful changing light of the day by Jamie Hawkesworth, his second campaign in a row for Alexander McQueen, following the more moody, dramatic autumn/winter 16 campaign with Mica Arganaraz in the Shetland Islands.

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

Here be pirates! Of the gender-blending, eco-warrior kind, of course, for the latest Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood campaign. London fashion's first family brought long-time collaborator Pamela Anderson along for a jaunt to Juergen Teller's Greek home. The results are as riotous as one would hope with that line-up of fashion rebels. Ahoy!

