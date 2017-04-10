About

      a look back at some of edward enninful's best work for i-D!

      Enninful was modelling for i-D at 16, assisting on shoots with stylists Simon Foxton and Beth Summers by 17, and taking over from Summers as fashion editor of i-D at 18.

      The Identity Issue, No. 97 October 1991 

      The Positive Issue No. 100 January 1992 Photography and styling Simon Foxton

      The US Issue No. 131 August 1997

      Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. Photography Steven Klein, Styling Edward Enninful, The US Issue No. 131 August 1994 

      Kate Moss, Photography Craig McDean, Styling Edward Enninful, Hair Guido, Make-Up Aaron de Mey. [The Streakers Issue, no. 221, June/July 2002]

      The Audible Issue No. 189 August 1999

      PJ Harvey. The Fun and Games Issue, no. 144, Photography Craig McDean. Styling Edward Enninful.

      The Real Issue, No.146, Photography Terry Richardson. Styling Edward Enninful.

      The Survival Issue, No 149, 1996. Photography Craig McDean. Styling Edward Enninful.

      Linda Evangelista, Photography Tesh, Styling Edward Enninful, Hair Malcolm Edwards, Make-Up Kay Montano. [The Studio Issue, no. 241, March 2004]

      Julia Stegner, Photography Tesh, Styling Edward Enninful, Hair Ben Skervin, Make-Up Lisa Butler. [The Unique Issue,no. 248, October 2004]

      Kate Moss, Photography Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Styling Edward Enninful, Hair Michael Boadi, Make-Up Charlotte Tilbury. [The Individual Issue, no. 230, April 2003]

      Gisele Bundchen, Photography Matt Jones, Styling Edward Enninful, Hair Martin Cullen, Make-Up Aaron de Mey. [The Upbeat Issue, no. 264, March 2006]

      Kate Moss, Photography Tesh, Styling Edward Enninful and Judy Blame, Hair Malcolm Edwards, Make-Up Miranda Joyce. [The Location Issue,no. 242, April 2004]

      Kristen McMenamy. The Alternative Issue, no. 150, March 1996. Photography Juergen Teller. Styling Edward Enninful. 

