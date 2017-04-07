a few of our fave male models on the pages of i-D

Rob Evans. Photography Alasdair McLellan, Styling Elgar Johnson. Jacket Lewis Leather, Scarf and vest stylist's own. [The Winter Warm Up Issue, No. 316, Winter 2011]

Nick Kamen, Photography Mark Lebon, Styling Ray Petri [The Money Issue, No. 18, September 1984]

Jacey. Photography Alasdair McLellan. Styling Simon Foxton. [The Streakers Issue, No. 221, June/July 2002].

Will Chalker. Photography Bruno Staub. Styling Elgar Johnson. [The Wise Up Issue, no. 322 Winter 2012]

Edward Enninful. Photography Travis, Styling Simon Foxton. [The High Summer Issue, No. 94, July 1991]

Jeremy Dufour. Photography Willy Vanderperre. Styling Olivier Rizzo. [The Masculine Issue, no. 251, February 2005]

Fernando Cabral. Photography Photography Luigi and Daniele Duella + Iango Henzi. Styling Jacob K. [The Street Style Issue, no. 326, Pre-Fall 2013].

Clement Chabernaud. Photography Willy Vanderperre, Styling Olivier Rizzo. [The Couples Issue, No. 279, August 2007]

Jamie Dornan. Photography Alasdair McLellen, Fashion Director Edward Enninful. [The Flesh And Blood Issue, no. 304, Winter 09]

Chunkit. Photography Michael Mayren. Styling Elgar Johnson. Chunkit wears Top Oi Boy.

Evandro Soldati. Photography Willy Vanderperre. Styling Olivier Rizzo. [The Masculine Issue, no. 251, February 2005]

Scott Barnhill. Photography Bruce Weber. Produced by Paul Beck. [The Adult Issue, no. 179, September 1998]