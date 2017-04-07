About

    The VICEChannels

      fashion i-D Staff 7 April 2017

      a few of our fave male models on the pages of i-D

      As we've been celebrating iconic supermodels all week, today we're giving it up for the boys that've lit up our pages with their chiseled jaws and sultry stares. Dreamy.

      Rob Evans. Photography Alasdair McLellan, Styling Elgar Johnson. Jacket Lewis Leather, Scarf and vest stylist's own. [The Winter Warm Up Issue, No. 316, Winter 2011]

      Nick Kamen, Photography Mark Lebon, Styling Ray Petri [The Money Issue, No. 18, September 1984]

      Jacey. Photography Alasdair McLellan. Styling Simon Foxton. [The Streakers Issue, No. 221, June/July 2002].

      Will Chalker. Photography Bruno Staub. Styling Elgar Johnson. [The Wise Up Issue, no. 322 Winter 2012]

      Edward Enninful. Photography Travis, Styling Simon Foxton. [The High Summer Issue, No. 94, July 1991] 

      Jeremy Dufour. Photography Willy Vanderperre. Styling Olivier Rizzo. [The Masculine Issue, no. 251, February 2005]

      Fernando Cabral. Photography Photography Luigi and Daniele Duella + Iango Henzi. Styling Jacob K. [The Street Style Issue, no. 326, Pre-Fall 2013].

      Clement Chabernaud. Photography Willy Vanderperre, Styling Olivier Rizzo. [The Couples Issue, No. 279, August 2007] 

      Jamie Dornan. Photography Alasdair McLellen, Fashion Director Edward Enninful. [The Flesh And Blood Issue, no. 304, Winter 09]

      Chunkit. Photography Michael Mayren. Styling Elgar Johnson. Chunkit wears Top Oi Boy.

      Evandro Soldati. Photography Willy Vanderperre. Styling Olivier Rizzo. [The Masculine Issue, no. 251, February 2005]

      Scott Barnhill. Photography Bruce Weber. Produced by Paul Beck. [The Adult Issue, no. 179, September 1998]

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:fashion, fashion stories, supermodel week, male models, models, jamie dornan, edward enninful

      Recommended

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features