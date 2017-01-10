twin peaks season three premiere date announced

The last update about the Twin Peaks revival was a 30-second video of David Lynch eating a donut. Today's memo is more helpful. Showtime just confirmed the release date for the show's long-awaited third season.

President and CEO of Showtime David Nevins announced today that Twin Peaks season three will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c. Immediately following this double-bill, episodes three and four will be available to stream through Showtime's online streaming platform and On Demand service. Nevins also confirmed that the entire series will be 18 hours long. Though he remained mysterious about the season's plot line, saying only that it follows "Agent Cooper's odyssey back to Twin Peaks," and that the story is "emotional."

For viewing party ideas, please see how the series' most dedicated fans are preparing for the show's return. Activities to add to your event mood board include knitting mittens patterned like the floor of the Black Lodge, and making coffee-scented owl soap.