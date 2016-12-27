2016: the albums you should have listened to this year

What a year for music; Beyonce reigned supreme, Solange followed, Skepta went stratospheric, Frank Ocean finally came through and Kanye released the record that - quite literally - kept on giving. But there were a plethora of other records that may have flown under the radar but deserve as much attention as the rest. From Moodyman to Trim, i-D presents the alternative albums that you need to have heard this year…

Trim, 1800-Dinosaur Presents Trim

While the battle was waged over which MC should win the Mercury - Skepta or Kano - there was one grime album that was hugely overlooked this year; Trim's 1800-Dinosaur offering, released via James Blake's 1-800 label. Featuring production from Airhead, Happa, Bullion and Boothroyd as well as Dan Foat, Klaus and Blake himself, the record is a real triumph both artistically and personally, as the man who has released over 14 mixtapes and 4 EPs to date, finally released an album 'proper'. Trim's commanding presence on the mic makes for an utterly absorbing experience as he works through internal struggles and explores ideas around isolation and loneliness via sophisticated wordplay that requires repeated listen to fully appreciate. Read our interview with Trim aka Trimbal aka Trimothy here, in which he sagely notes his refusal to play the pop game, noting, "Once you go crap, you can never go back."

Track to check: Before I Lied

Kano, Made In The Manor

It might have missed out on the Mercury, but Kane Robinson's first offering in six years was a terrific trip down memory lane. Recalling grime's metamorphosis from jungle through to garage via the estates of East Ham, Plaistow and Bow and the soundsystems of Kingston, Jamaica, Kano salutes the scene in so many ways. 3 Wheel Ups has been reloaded around the globe, Garage Skank provided perhaps the best one-liner in grime this year (involving the A13, Beckton exit) while This Is England was perhaps the most poetic portrayal of east London ever made. 'I'm from where Reggie Kray got rich as fuck/ East London, who am I to mess tradition up?/ Jellied eels, pe and mash, two pints of that Pride on tap/ Polo top, pair of Stans, flat cap and a Burberry mac.' In our interview with Kano earlier this year, the MC talked to i-D about the album, as well as the evolution of both himself, the manor and the scene. We joined Kano on tour in Europe. Here's the evidence.

Track to check: Three Wheel-Ups

Princess Nokia, 1992

If you blinked on 5 September you may well have missed this and missed out on some serious hip-hop gold. With Tomboy furiously leading the way, Destiny lay things down loud and proud as we fell hard and fast for her effortless flow and sweet production selection. Brujas saw the 24-year-old explore her Afro-Latina identity and spiritual heritage while Kitana further cemented this Harlem rapper's place in the hall of awesome. Don't you fuck with her energy.

Track to check: Brujas

Sunflower Bean, Human Ceremony

Keeping rock n roll alive from across the pond, Sunflower Bean are killing it. Human Ceremony was written in the basement of Jacob's parents' house, recorded in just 11 days, and was their first time working with a producer. With all of the skills, confidence and general brilliance of a band way beyond their years, their debut is beautiful psychedelic rock at it's finest and we highly recommend you catch them live sooner rather than later. Just like Lou Reed said; you make an album and then have the rest of your life… Julia, Nick and Jacob are living theirs right.

Track To Check: Come On

Anderson .Paak, Malibu

A graduate of the same musical school as Kendrick Lamar, .Paak, also a protege of Dr. Dre, delivers a delightful and delighting blend of funk, rap, soul, gospel, blues and jazz on his third album. Opening with the saxophone framed The Bird, and closing 18 tracks later with the triumphant The Dreamer, ('This is the music that you gotta feel/ Gave you the truth before I got a deal'), Malibu is a most immersive listening experience from beginning to end. Featuring ScHoolboy Q, The Game and Talib Kweli, the melodic, musical and lyrical quality is incredibly high; not a note or word surplus to requirements, despite the fact Malibu is stuffed full of both. Punctuating the record with his own turbulent story, the church-raised, former weed farmer and previously homeless father-of one manages to move effortlessly between rapping and singing, hip hop and R&B, inhabiting each world as though he were borne in and of it. Like his compadre Lemar, Paak's message is that of fighting the odds, and beating them and, again like Lemar, he ensures the sonics set alight his accompanying story. If Malibu is .Paak's good kid, then roll on his To Pimp A Butterfly. Read what happened when i-D introduced .Paak to London's own Little Simz.

Track to check: Come Down

Blood Orange, Freetown Sound

Carrying over the jazzy 80s elements of 2013's Cupid Deluxe, Freetown Sound is a layered record full of samples and field recordings touching predominantly on black masculinity, religion, and rather topically, migration, coming together to form a touching and very important piece of social commentary. The album, says Dev, is about "being black in England, being black in America… my movement to this country at the age of 21, the same age that my mother moved from Guyana to London, and my father from Sierra Leone to London." Though deeply personal, Dev describes it as "probably the most relatable thing I've ever done." i-D recently met with Dev at a Soho, New York bookstore to talk about how the album is more personal manifesto than specific political message.

Track to check: Best To You

Giggs, The Landlord

Released independently, The Landlord is Gigg's most successful album to date; hitting number two in the charts and finally helping him land his first London show… ever. There are so many incredible moments on the album, from Swifta Beata's 501 (featuring the almighty Casisdead) and Donae'o's Lock Doh, he may be known for talking the 'ardest, but the father of two has also never been afraid to show a softer side. Some of the album's most powerful moments are Giggs' reflections on loneliness, fear and betrayal. The album's Intro, Just Swervin' and (at a push) The Process, in which he talks about the cycle of relationships, enforce the fact that Giggs is so much more than merely a former Peckham Boy. Sure he can be menacing on the mic, but sometimes he's just a big old softie. Read his interview about The Landlord, and life in general, with i-D here.

Track to check: 501 Ft. CasIsDead

67, Lets Lurk

Lacking any attempt at the occasional charm or lightheartedness you might find from a Giggs or a Section Boyz, 67 are determinedly dark; indeed, the five-piece appear to revel in their sinister spoken word set to the darkest of drill. LD, Dimzy, Asap, Money and Liquez are possibly the closest thing south London has to Chief Keef or Lil Durk and although their road life may be a thing of the past, it's what concerns and informs their menacing music most. Using a plethora of inventive allusions to reflect on road life, take time to dwell in 67's subterranean soundscape, and you too will be sucked into their sinister vision of south London. To delve deeper into their history, check 67s favourite south London rhymers, from Blade Brown to Giggs.

Track to Check: Lets Lurk Ft. Giggs

Soft Hair, Soft Hair

If on listening to this record when it emerged on 28 October via Weird World you thought, 'hang on a minute... this sounds a bit like Connan Mockasin holed himself away in a Manchester council estate with Sam Eastgate of Late of the Pier/LA Priest back in 2006 and proceeded to make sweet musical love to him while getting sick and tripping out,' then you'd be both very perceptive and very right. Inspired by "an exotic sexy world of soft-haired mutant lizard people dreamed up many moons ago," their vocals hit the highest highs and lowest lows as the synth bubbles along atop a seductive bass. Read our interview with the dynamic duo here.

Track to check: Lying Has To Stop

Moodymann, DJ-Kicks Compilation

Reclusive DJ Moodymann mixes 30-odd tracks over over 80 minutes for the 51st offering from the long running and altogether exemplary DJ-Kicks series. Refuting all expectation of tempo or genre, the Detroit house and techno guru instead curates a truly wonderful, unexpected line-up of records that seem to have one thing in common - all of the soul and lots of the love. Opening with the languorous sax of Yaw's Where Will You Be before segueing sweetly into Cody ChesnuTT's sublime Serve This Royalty from his understated - and underrated - 2002 offering The Headphone Masterpiece, Kenny Dixon Jr. assembles a loving line-up of uplifting anthems. From alt-soul and R&B, he switches into alt-electronica, with tracks by Jai Paul and Flying Lotus, before the disco kicks in towards the middle, as he picks up the pace with Fort Knox Five's Uptown Tricks. But the tempo never stands still; Moodymann is far too magical a mixer for such mediocrity. Whether the Shining-esqe piano riff of Anne Clark's Our Darkness or his own bluesey-house edit of Joeski's How Do I Go On, the compilation closes as it opens; discerningly, and with love.

Track to check: Cody ChesnuTT: Serve This Royalty

Tove Lo, Lady Wood

We knew the second album from Swedish pop thing Tove Lo would be good as soon as we heard lead single Cool Girl, the first known example of a song accurately capturing the power of an eye roll emoji in aural form (check it out at 1:48). Released, as was the way in 2016, alongside a Lemonade-esque accompanying film (see also Frank Ocean, who spent what seemed like half the year building some sort of shed in an airport hanger) it featured crashed cars, gasoline and some Youtube bothering scenes of a sexual nature. No idea what was going on but we liked it.

Track to check: True Disaster

Butterz, Grime 2016

Featuring both the obvious hits and the underground picks, Elijah and Skilliam skillfully select the year's high-points in grime. With over 40 tracks from Trim, Footsie, Kano, Wiley, D Double E, Prez T, Swindle, Spyro and C4, the pair have helpfully provided a bluffer's guide to the scene in 2016 without watering down either the essence or greatness of grime's glory year.

Track to check: Frisco Ft. Skepta & Wiley, Raving Tonight

King, We Are King

One of the standout shows at this year's Iceland Airwaves was by little-known LA three-piece called King. With fans including Prince, Solange, Dev Hynes and Kendrick Lamar, chances are neo-soul queens Anita, Amber, and Paris (the latter two being twins) won't remain an inside secret for too much longer. Magically mellow and absolutely full of pure, sweet groove, We Are King is all loose funk and silky soul backed by their own impressive musicianship - King write, play and produce every single part of the record. Pitched somewhere between Sade and Jill Scott, with inflections of Floetry and Stevie, each track revels in a sense of stillness, of languid ambiance, of wondrous harmonies, yet never once drifts into dull. It may all seem simple, but is in fact a thing of sophisticated wonder. King really do rule.

Track to check: Supernatural

Garbage, Strange Little Birds

21 years since the release of their eponymous debut, Garbage returned with album number six, Strange Little Birds. A brand new record of trademark twists and turns, loud and quiet, it was, to put it simply, their best in fifteen years: a welcome return for Shirley Manson and co and a reminder of a time when she was the no-nonsense Scottish lass with the throatiest laugh in music; an icon in boots who exerted a charismatic hold over a generation and bagged a James Bond soundtrack in the process. Go gaga for Garbage and read our interview with Shirley here.

Track to check: Empty

Justice, Woman

Ten years in and Parisian dance duo Justice possess the same levels of Gallic cool on third LP Woman that made them the most exciting prospect of the great French Invasion of the mid-noughties. Riding to fame on the back of Europe-wide hit We Are Your Friends in 2006, the leather jackets and skinny black jeans may be long since retired when we met atop a trendy east London hotel last month, but the kind of easygoing insouciance practiced by messieurs Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay remained very much de rigueur. "We're releasing a third album and, of course, there's no hype anymore, we're not a new sensation but there's no rejection either," said Xavier. "Justice is just somewhere out there, part of the musical landscape." They can speak French but, these days, they just let the funky music do the talking.

Track to check: Randy.

Jenny Hval, Blood Bitch

Norway's very magick J.H succeeded in crafting a record with blood powers running through its core and female vampires skulking in the shadows; their heavy breaths echoing throughout, disconcerting and beautiful. Taking inspiration from lo-fi horror films and their themes, she's all about the supernatural and goes where others won't with this cinematic wonder. Not one for the office stereo unless you want to creep out those who aren't in the know. Jenny gave us a crash course in 70s horror this Halloween. Fulfill your desires.

Track to check: Conceptual Romance