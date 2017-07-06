2 chainz turned his pink trap house into an hiv testing clinic

This article was originally published by i-D US.

2 Chainz's bright pink Atlanta Trap House is more than just a genius piece of marketing for his latest album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. It's also a health and community awareness centre. Yesterday the Georgian giant announced an unconventional HIV testing clinic at Atlanta's most colourful landmark, in collaboration with the Fulton County Board of Health, Atlanta AIDS, and Test Atlanta. 2 Chainz even dropped by the charitable house party himself to preach the importance of being tested. "The word TRAP is and was associated with a negative connotation," the "Good Drank" rapper wrote on Instagram yesterday. "We will see after we get thru injected some cultural ideas the [sic] move the needle inch by inch."

This isn't the only way the Trap House has been put to use in change-sparking ways. It also offers hair and nail appointments for the local community, and functions as an art gallery where you can buy paintings of rap icons including André 3000 and Tupac. On Sunday it also hosted a Trap Church, where a coalition of community groups urged people to get involved with local organisations to address systematic issues and oppression. The Trap House is only rented through July 6, but Tity Boi's team say they may extend the lease of the insanely popular local attraction. The College Park native has long been using his platform for good. In November, he donated proceeds from his new CEO Millionaires clothing line to homeless veterans, and recently paid a disabled veteran's rent for an entire year.