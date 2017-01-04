​10 things you need to know about zöe ghertner

Charlee wears Blazer and skirt Rodarte. tights (worn throughout) Wolford. Shoes (worn throughout) Model's own.

American photographer Zoe Ghertner has been capturing the world around her since she picked up her first camera. A favourite with brands like Proenza Schouler and Celiné, the LA-based photographer is fast building a name for herself, thanks to her romantic rawness and keenly-observed naturalism. For The Big Issue she shot our favourite American Honey, Miss Sasha Lane, in a beautiful portrait of a rising star, in her native Los Angeles. She also teamed up with French-born, CSM-educated stylist Marie Chaix for an eclectic shoot, starring fresh face Nicola-Antonia Spignola, wearing this season's most fabulous fashions in a tire yard. We thought it was high time you got to know her.

1. Zoe has always dreamed of being a fashion photographer. Why? It's simple…

"The vast audience, making photographs for fashion magazines gets my pictures out to the world."

2. However, it's not without its many challenges…

"It's a double edged sword. Producing so many new images each month is overwhelming, but it's also exciting and to get to work through ideas immediately."

3. Furthermore, she's over the fashion industry's body shaming bullshit…

"I'd love to be able to represent more body types in my pictures but the clothes are generally so small. This creates many problems when making images of women. It perpetuates the conception of what an ideal woman's body should look like and creates a twisted and unhealthy standard for the people in the pictures as well as the audience."

4. But that doesn't mean she hasn't had fun capturing the world around her…

"I think whenever I am shooting in LA with my local team it feels great, we are like a (set) family. It's especially nice when we shoot on the beach and all go swimming after the shoot. Anytime there is water (and sunshine!) on location I am happy."

5. If she could shoot anywhere in the world, it would be…

"My back yard. It's connected to me, I guess I'm a homebody, I love California."

6. To get her in the mood for shooting, she'll pump up the volume on these three songs…

"Don't Let Me Down by Charlotte Dada, Can You Get To That by Funkadelic. Anything Chet Baker."

7. For Zoe, now has never been more of a good time to be a woman…

"I'm not quite sure what it is that is happening right now, but women's voices seem to be heard. I am grateful for all the women who have worked so hard to make my experiences as a professional easier and I'm excited about the work that still needs to be done."

8. Speaking of women, her favourite female role models are…

"I feel I have a lot to learn from women like Pina Bausch and Katherine Bigelow, women who can direct a group of people over large projects and make exceptional work."

9. Her dream i-D cover would be NSFW…

"Roseanne Barr naked in some fine jewellery with a big wink and smile."

10. She's got some big plans for 2017…

"Keep trying to make positive change, find personal happiness."

