10 things you need to know about i-D japan's new cover girl

Model Manami Kinoshita is a megawatt ball of beautiful energy and punk attitude — and she's a lot of fun. Discovered while working in a Tokyo coffee shop, Manami is now in demand the world over. She has walked for the likes of Balenciaga and worked with Harley Weir, as well as Daniel Jackson and i-D Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. Watch out world, this girl is coming for you, dance-step by dance-step.

1. What is beauty to you?

Beauty is a reflection of how much you enjoy your life, how much you love your friends and family. When I think about beautiful people, I think of those closest to me. Without knowing someone's personality, I can't say they're beautiful.

2. What's your favourite thing about Tokyo?

Tokyo is my favourite city in the world, but only because that's where my friends are. It's the same for any city; a city only has as much meaning as the people that live there.

3. How did you get into modelling?

When I was about 14 years old, I told my teacher I didn't want to go to school. I hated studying and didn't want to sit next to the other kids all day. I figured, why pay for an education I don't want when I can spend the same time earning money instead? My teacher recommended I go to a modelling school, but I didn't think much of it at the time. I started doing odd jobs here and there, until I was spotted by a stylist at a café I was working at. I then worked freelance until I was picked up by an agency.

4. How did you get into dancing?

My mother has always been a dancer, and would teach dance when I was a child. I started hip hop dancing with my sister, who is now also a dance teacher. She's a much better dancer than I am…

5. What's important to remember as a young creative living in today's world?

It's like Bruce Lee said in Enter the Dragon: "Don't think -- feel." My best advice to other young creatives is to try not to view yourself through someone else's filter.

6. What was the last thing that made you laugh?

My friends are all insane. They make me laugh.

7. What are the best nightclubs you've ever been to?

I'm not crazy about clubs… I much prefer going to my friends' houses, where we're free to do what we want. Again, it's all about the people you're with. That's the most important thing.

8. What's the best song to dance to?

The music I like depends on my mood. When it comes to dancing, I'll dance to anything when I'm drunk, haha! At the moment, I'm listening to a lot of The Cools (a Japanese rockabilly band).

9. What are your hopes for the future?

I hope there will be no wars and the world will be at peace. As for me, I would like to do more work to help the world. Maybe volunteering, or picking up rubbish.

10. Where do you see yourself in 5 years time?

I want to buy a huge house and have all my friends over to party all day and night. As long as I'm alive and having fun, it's all ok.