10 things you need to know about aiden curtiss

While you may not be familiar with Aiden Curtiss' name, you certainly will her lineage. The daughter of one of the most acclaimed models of all time, Katoucha "The Peul Princess" Niane, modelling has always been in the 19-year-old beauty's blood. It's no wonder then, that she was one of this season's freshest new faces, walking for the likes of Miu Miu, Off-White, Versace and Bottega Veneta. But despite killing it on the runway, it's her skills as a DJ/producer that she's most proud of. Here are 10 things you need to know about her.

1. She grew up between two of the biggest fashion capitals in the world…

"I'm originally from London, but I moved to New York when I was nine. Ever since I've been living in Chelsea with my parents!"

2. Modelling means a lot to her…

"I really love and appreciate my job because it offers so many opportunities most 19-year-olds don't have. I'm super lucky and can't really complain about what I do."

3. But she's even more passionate about music…

"In a perfect world I'd be a producer and DJ."

4. Her friends would describe her as…

"Truthful, funny and down to earth."

5. The worst advice she's ever received is to pack light…

"I always run out of outfit ideas and I always end up needing to buy an extra suitcase while abroad from shopping!"

6. If she could change one thing about the world it would be…

"Racism, because that should've ended a long time ago."

7. Her favourite designer is John Galliano, who she met when walking for Margiela Couture…

"Galliano's work is gorgeous, the tulle detailing from the last couture show was beautiful. He is incredibly creative and such a thoughtful designer. Every piece is impressive. "

8. Her career highlight so far was…

"Working with the brilliant Zac Posen and his whole team, it was really an honour to be a part of the family."

9. She finds following in her mother's footsteps daunting…

"It feels exciting and scary; she is a lot to live up to."

10. But she has big hopes and bigger dreams…

"I want to meet creative individuals, travel to insane places, play more shows and put out an EP."