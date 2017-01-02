10 films we’re looking forward to 2017

The Beguiled

Sofia Coppola writes and directs this remake of a Clint Eastwood 1971 drama, which saw a Civil War soldier seek refuge at an all girls boarding school and con his way into several of their hearts. This time around, The Virgin Suicides director reunites with Elle Fanning and Kristen Dunst and she recruits Nicole Kidman to the band of women who set upon vengeance. In Coppola's hands, you can expect some agenda setting mischief with the original material. Due June

Alien: Covenant

Ridley Scott returns to his classic space scare story, this time in a semi sequel to 2012's Prometheus. Reaction to early footage of Alien: Covenant suggests Scott has gone for an ultra violent, 18 rating; good news for anyone who wants to get back to the good old days of Ripley wrestling with an E.T. that's intent on ripping everyone's insides out. Fantastic Beasts break out star Katherine Waterston takes up the space warrior mantle here, alongside Damian McBride, Jussie Smollett and Carmen Ejogo, also fresh from the wizarding world. 19th May

Call Me By Your Name

Luca Guadagnino follows up the lush dramatics of I Am Love and A Bigger Splash with an equally sun kissed sounding gay romance. Based on the novel by Andre Aciman, Call Me by Your Name sees a 17-year-old Italian boy, Elio, fall in love with Oliver, a visiting academic to his parents' villa. Timothee Chalamet (aka Finn, Dana's boyfriend in Homeland) plays the young lover and Armie Hammer, the man who sparks the passion. Premiering at Sundance Film Festival in January

A Cure for Wellness

The Alpine wellness spa turns out to be more horror show than bank balance breaking mini break in Gore Verbinski's A Cure for Wellness. Dane DeHann is the young executive sent to retrieve his boss from a mysterious well being clinic in the Alps, where things are not quite as simple as a colonic and a slice of lemon in your tea. With support from the dependably other worldly Mia Goth, this looks a sumptuously scary treatment. 24th March

Brighton Beach

FKA Twigs makes her feature film debut in a contemporary crime drama set in Brooklyn, where rivalry sparks between a family run medical practice and a local mob boss involved in a multi million dollar Medicare fraud racket. Also the feature debut of Russian-American writer-director David Gutnik. Due 2017

Blade Runner 2049

Ridley Scott's 1982 sci fi classic originally took place in Los Angeles 2019 and this sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario), moves the action on 30 years into the future. Harrison Ford is back as Replicant Hunter Rick Deckard with Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto in starring roles. Due October

Damsel

The Zellner Brothers made an internet star out of a rabbit called Bunzo in Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter. For that 2014 film, the Austin based filmmakers turned Japanese urban myth about an obsessed Fargo fan into cinema in its own right. For their next trick, they have conjured up Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska for a Western comedy about a man trying to marry the woman of his dreams. You can, obviously, expect something a little less linear than just that. Due 2017

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Shortbus director John Cameron Mitchell take a rare step back behind the lens to adapt this short story by Neil Gaiman. Set in Croydon in the 70s punk scene, Elle Fanning is an alien who breaks away from her group and meets Enn [Alex Sharp]. Nicole Kidman plays Queen Boadicea, a bad ass alien who looks like she's raided Hedwig's wardrobe. Due 2017.

Roxanne, Roxanne

Hip hop legend Lolita "Roxanne Shanté" Gooden gained notoriety in the 1980s when she recorded a track answering back at hip hop trio, U.T.F.O., after they cancelled an appearance. Her record 'Roxanne's Revenge' set in train one of the longest series of answer records. This biopic covers the period of the 'Roxanne Wars', as it was known, and will also focus on the rapper's battle with adversity, fame and life in the Queensbridge Projects. Roxanne, Roxanne produced by Pharrell and Forest Whitaker with heavy duty support from Mahershala Ali, fresh out of Moonlight acclaim. Premieres at Sundance in January

T2: Trainspotting

20 years on from Trainspotting, Mark Renton returns to his old stomping ground of shit clubs, shit pubs and the shittiest toilet in all of Britain for this sequel to Danny Boyle's 1997 cult classic. 27th January.