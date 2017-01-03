Today on i-D
i-D's music class of 2017: dave
We meet the writers, thinkers, players and performers who are creating, crafting and composing the future of music right here, right now. First up, it's south London's Dave.
frank ocean’s mum wants kim burrell removed from blond following homophobic sermon
‘Son, can we crop Kim Burrell's voice out of your song??’ Ocean's mom tweeted after news of the famed gospel singer’s anti-gay comments surfaced.
10 things you need to know about zöe ghertner
Meet the super lenswoman responsible for shooting one of our finest covers of 2016.
patti smith, iggy pop and lykke li to appear in upcoming terrence malick film
Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling and Michael Fassbender will star in Song To Song, set in the Austin, Texas music scene.
drifting through tokyo with ami sioux
Ami Sioux documented Tokyo by asking 50 friends to draw a map of a place in the city that was important to them, and photographing what she found there.
beyoncé is the first solo female artist to headline coachella in 10 years
Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead also lead the just-announced 2017 lineup.